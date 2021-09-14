Dubai: Enhance Fitness, a new personal training platform, has closed a $3 million Series A fund raise, making this one of the largest rounds for a fitness sector startup in the Middle East. The fund will be used for operational and geographical expansion, alongside strengthening its product and marketing strategy.
With the pandemic on, the world of fitness has witnessed a drastic shift towards wellbeing via exercising, yoga and other forms of heavy physical activities. Founded in 2018, Enhance Fitness enables users to easily access personal training via its app from any part of the world. The company’s strategy is to expand across the MENA region.
With the increased interest in health, there is sustained demand for personal trainers. The Enhance Fitness’ app features help connect with personal trainers in their local areas and choose from a variety of workout options.
“There is a revolution taking place in fitness, health and wellness and we make that happen,” said Tarek Mounir, CEO and founder of Enhance Fitness. “The proceeds will help us continue our expansion across the region, raise our profile, and attract more talent.”
Tarek Mounir is a former C-level executive with over 15 years of experience in running multinational media and music businesses across the Middle East & Turkey.