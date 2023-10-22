Primary objective

The concession to operate and modernise the Dar es Salaam Port was awarded to DP World with the primary objective of optimising the port’s operations to improve transport and logistics services throughout Tanzania and its hinterland. This is the first phase of a multiphase investment plan. DP World will initially invest more than $250 million to upgrade the port and the investment could increase to $1 billion during the concession period, alongside hinterland logistics projects.

Benefits of DP World's investment This investment will have a positive impact for Tanzania’s socioeconomic development, in terms of job creation and increased access to products and services, among other benefits.

Extensive connectivity

The port will connect to the hinterland of sub-Saharan Africa through a network of roads, highways, railways and dedicated freight corridors and ports, supporting the growing demand for logistics solutions across the continent and connecting businesses in the region to global markets.

The port has greatly benefited from recent investments made by the Government of Tanzania to improve its infrastructure. DP World will work with the TPA alongside the Port’s existing stakeholders to build on this progress to allow faster cargo clearing and improved cargo planning — strengthening Dar es Salaam’s critical role as the maritime gateway for green energy metals from the copper belt in Southern-Central Africa.

Improved efficiency will attract more shipping lines and bigger ships into Dar es Salaam, which will ultimately lead to lower ocean freight costs for Tanzanian importers and exporters.

Future investments

DP World will make future investments in modernising the port, including potential investments in temperature-controlled storage to enhance Tanzania’s agricultural sector, as well as greater connections to rail-linked logistics. Investments will also potentially include the future development of a special economic zone together with the broader port’s logistics sector, which will increase Tanzania’s role and influence on the future of global trade.

We are honoured to partner with the Government of Tanzania to revitalise the port of Dar es Salaam. The development will deliver trade opportunities for the region, connecting East Africa and broader sub-Saharan Africa with global markets, driving economic growth, job creation, enhanced access to products and service, and creating value for all our stakeholders. This concession agreement marks another milestone in our collective efforts to leverage DP World’s global and local expertise to enhance the region’s supply chain to support the economic growth of the entire continent. - Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World