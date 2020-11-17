New York: Wall Street stocks rocketed higher Monday with the Dow and S&P 500 ending at records following progress on another coronavirus vaccine candidate that boosted confidence in the economic recovery.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average packed on around 470 points, or 1.6 per cent, to finish at 29,950.44, easily topping its prior all-time high.
The broad-based S&P 500 gained 1.2 per cent to 3,626.91, finishing at a second straight record, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.8 per cent to 11,924.13.