New York: The Dow concluded its best month in more than three decades Monday, with gains propelled by expectations for a 2021 recovery based on progress on coronavirus vaccines, despite closing lower for the day.
The blue-chip index suffered a 0.9 per cent drop in the session to finish at 29,639.23, but that is a gain of nearly 12 per cent for all of November and the best month since January 1987.
The broad-based S&P 500 dropped 0.5 per cent to 3,621.69, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 0.1 per cent to 12,198.74.