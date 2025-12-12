Disney–OpenAI deal lets fans create AI videos with Mickey and Star Wars

Disney inks deal with OpenAI to use Sora for fan-made videos featuring its top franchises
Dubai: The Walt Disney Company has struck a deal with OpenAI to license its vast stable of characters and imagery for use on Sora, the generative AI video platform. The three-year partnership marks the first major content deal of its kind, allowing AI-generated short videos based on Disney, Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars characters to be created and shared by fans.
As part of the arrangement, Disney will invest $1 billion in OpenAI and receive warrants for additional equity. The two companies will collaborate to develop new tools and experiences, including AI-powered features for Disney+, and deploy ChatGPT internally to assist employees.
“Technological innovation has continually shaped the evolution of entertainment, bringing with it new ways to create and share great stories with the world,” said Disney CEO Robert A. Iger. “Through this collaboration with OpenAI, we will thoughtfully and responsibly extend the reach of our storytelling through generative AI, while respecting and protecting creators and their works.”
Under the licensing framework, Sora users will be able to generate original short videos inspired by more than 200 characters from across Disney’s portfolio, including Mickey Mouse, Ariel, Simba, Baymax, Iron Man, Yoda, and Darth Vader. The videos will draw only from animation-based likenesses and assets; no actor voices or real-world likenesses are included in the rights package.
A selection of fan-generated videos will be made available to stream directly on Disney+, creating what both companies call a “new form of participatory storytelling.” Sora and ChatGPT Images are expected to begin generating content using Disney’s assets in early 2026.
“Disney is the global gold standard for storytelling, and we’re excited to partner to allow Sora and ChatGPT Images to expand the way people create and experience great content,” OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said. “This agreement shows how AI companies and creative leaders can work together responsibly to promote innovation that benefits society and helps works reach vast new audiences.”
Both companies emphasised that the content generated under the deal will abide by strict safety and rights standards. OpenAI has committed to maintaining robust controls to prevent illegal or harmful content and to uphold the creative rights of contributors and owners. Age-appropriate policies and user safeguards will form part of the rollout.
Disney and OpenAI also issued a joint statement affirming their “shared commitment to responsible use of AI”, pledging to protect creators, users, and intellectual property. The arrangement remains subject to final corporate approvals and standard closing conditions.
For Disney, the partnership signals a new chapter in the modernisation of its creative ecosystem. By integrating OpenAI’s models into products and fan experiences, the company positions itself at the forefront of AI-assisted storytelling while maintaining tight control over its characters and brand.
“This is about giving Disney fans richer and more personal ways to connect with the characters and stories they love,” Iger said. “Bringing together imagination and technology will let creativity reach audiences in ways we’ve never seen before.”
