Dubai: The Dubai Financial Market plans to launch futures contracts on three stocks - Aramex, Air Arabia and du – from April 18, as part of moves to widen investor choices.
It will be similar in scope to those that the Dubai stock market launched on October 18 for Emaar Properties, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD, Emaar Development and Emaar Malls. The new contracts will have tenures of one-, two- and three months.
“We are pleased with the growing interest from investors seeking to diversify and hedge their portfolios and access leverage in order to maximize their transactions and returns,” said Hassan Al Serkal, CEO of DFM. “The equity futures are also attracting increased number of licensed brokerage firms that are actively participating in trading activity and market making on the futures contracts.”
Trading in the five earlier futures have reached Dh57 million with 184,345 contracts.