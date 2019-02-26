Emaar Properties was the most active stock in trade. Emaar Properties closed 2.5 per cent higher at Dh4.92. Emaar contributed to 36 per cent of the total traded value of Dh333 million, up 28 per cent on the previous day. Other real estate shares such as Arabtec, Emaar Development also surged. Arabtec closed 2.22 per cent higher at Dh1.84. Emaar Development closed 6.78 per cent higher at Dh4.25. “We still see deep value in real estate names; specifically Emaar Development which is trading at attractive multiples, which could be driving interest in the stock,” Ayub Ansari, senior analyst with SICO Bank told Gulf News.