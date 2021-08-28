Dubai: Dubai Financial Market (DFM) on Saturday announced the extension of its trading hours to five hours daily as of October 3, 2021 in line with directions of the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) and in coordination with various stakeholders.
“The new initiative will further strengthen the leading position of the DFM as a main gateway for investments and attract wider and more diversified categories of investors, especially the international investors who are constantly showing great interest in our market. “the trading hours’ extension will provide investors with more flexibility and larger time span to accomplish their investment activities on the market,” said Hassan Al Serkal, CEO of the DFM.
The DFM has a large and diversified investor base covering 207 countries. International investors account for 48.2 per cent of its trading activities and they have maintained a noticeable and growing presence on the market over the past years with an ownership of 18.5 per cent of the market capitalization at the end of June 2021, additionally, foreign investors accounted for 69 per cent of new investors on DFM.