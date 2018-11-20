Dubai
Dana Gas said on Tuesday its board met on November 18 and approved their 3-year business plan and budget for 2019.
“The Board of Directors reviewed the status of the Company’s operations in the UAE, Egypt and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and received an update report on the current state of collection of outstanding receivables in Egypt and Kurdistan Region of Iraq and cash flow forecast,” the company said in a statement posted on Dubai Financial Market’s website.
The board was updated on the final report on the completion of the company’s sukuk restructuring, the statement added.