Dubai: The design-build firm, Group Amana, has unveiled a new brand identity around a cleaner and greener theme. The company has grouped itself into three verticals - Construct, Manufacture and Enhance.
The brand identity is focused around a circle, reflecting strength and harmony. The tagline, ‘We Build with You’ epitomises ‘collaboration and intelligence’. Amana Construct includes Amana Contracting and Amana Aviation Fueling and builds on a 30-year record of industrial construction. It has constructed more than 1,500 buildings in the region, for clients that include AD Ports Group, ADNOC and Almarai.
“Group Amana has built a formidable reputation over three decades of operations in the region, with our commitment to sustainability, innovation, and digitalization,” said Riad Bsaibes, President and CEO of Amana Investments. “While our name remains the same, our evolution reflects our re-aligned business strategies for the future and our collaborative approach in realising successful projects,”
Amana Manufacture operates DuBox and DuPod. Together they have delivered over 130,000 square metres of built-up area (BUA) in modular construction for clients such as Emaar, The Red Sea Development Company, Qiddiya Investment Company, and wasl Properties.
Amana Enhance has under its fold Amana Solar and Amana Energy-Saving.