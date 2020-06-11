Dubai: Foreign investors can take up shareholding in Commercial Bank of Dubai up to 40 per cent, effective from June 14.
"The bank has received substantial interest from foreign investors, which was the main driver for us setting the foreign ownership limit at the [new] level,” said Dr. Bernd van Linder, CEO of Commercial Bank of Dubai. “It will allow us to broaden our investor base as well as sustain capital inflows in the UAE.”
The bank has completed all regulatory formalities following the shareholders’ approval on March 11.