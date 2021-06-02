Dubai: Cigna Insurance Middle East has launched a healthcare scheme that allows members access to a network of medical service providers as well as employee assistance programmes, telehealth, and clinical care.
The new scheme – SmartCare - offers an ‘open access network’ whereby members get direct billing access to any UAE network provider, subject to a tier-specific co-insurance. In addition, it leverages digital tools such as HealthHub Suite, an integrated health solutions platform that uses technology to simplify access to healthcare, and the Cigna Body & Mind App, a personalized tool focused on improving emotional well-being.
“We realized that affordable healthcare solutions with service excellence attached still remain elusive and are much in demand,” said Jerome Droesch, CEO of Cigna MEA and SEA. “We also understood that tweaking existing solutions will not address this gap or support businesses as they learn to cope with ever changing market demands. Cigna is keen to ensure we plug this market gap and hope to empower employers and employees.”
SmartCare allows cover for chronic and pre-existing conditions, plus regular health check-ups and pandemic coverage.
“Launching a flexible and affordable product at this critical time demonstrates our commitment to market convenient and efficient solutions that are the need of the hour,” said Droesch.
Cigna’s recent COVID-19 survey discovered that 68 per cent of employees suffer from work related stress. It also revealed that there is a continuing gap between employee expectations from their health cover and what is offered to them in the workplace.