Arif Patel announces strategic partnership in Dubai with Preston Trading

Move signals company's ambition to grow presence in Middle East
Arif Patel's strategic partnership has been announced in Dubai with an international trading firm, Preston Trading, based in the UK, which is a clear sign of the company's ambition to grow its presence in the Middle East and to operate larger global businesses through the UAE.
The partnership entails that Dubai will become the hub of the joint commercial activity, where Patel's regional knowledge will be complemented by Preston Trading's global trading network. The alliance will work on the development of trading routes, better supply chain coordination, and raising the markets' share and support of the growth across regional and global markets.
Arif Patel said the decision reflects strong confidence in Dubai’s business environment and a long-term commitment to the UAE. “Dubai rewards people who are prepared to think long term,” he said. “It moves quickly, but it also offers stability and clarity, which matters when building sustainable businesses.”
With experience across trade, real estate, logistics, and infrastructure, Patel has built a diversified business portfolio over several years. The partnership formed with Preston Trading is natural for this growth. It opens gateways to the UAE, thus presenting an excellent growth opportunity with global networks.
For Preston Trading, the relocation to Dubai is not just setting up a regional office but also foundation-building. The company intends to come closer to their suppliers and logistics partners, to develop their import and export operations, and even to dig for lively green trade and energy markets. The UAE's prime location and superior infrastructure are deemed to be the key facilitators of these goals.
The freshly opened Dubai office will be a regional hub, gradually starting to open up to other Emirates. From there, Preston Trading has in mind to partner up with the whole Middle East; not only that, but also to uncover new markets and to create the investment to be there for the long haul.
The move is in line with the UAE Vision 2031 strategy, which highlights innovation, sustainability, and economic diversity as the main pillars. Patel outlined the benefits of the collaboration by saying that it would help in fortifying the trade connections between the UK and the Middle East, thereby leading to the creation of new jobs and the development of long-lasting commercial ties.
Patel also emphasised the importance of responsible growth. His businesses have previously supported initiatives in education, healthcare, and community development, an approach he plans to continue in the UAE.
“This is only the beginning,” Patel said. “Dubai offers real opportunity for those who are ready to commit, and we are pleased to be part of what comes next.”
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox