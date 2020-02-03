Not surprisingly, stocks plunged in initial trading after China's stock market re-opened following the New Year break. Fears over the virus was driving all of the activity. File picture of a securities exchange house in Shanghai. Image Credit: Bloomberg

Shanghai (Reuters): Chinese stock and commodity markets fell heavily at the open on Monday - the first trading session after an extended Lunar New Year break. Investors dumped risky assets in response to rising fears about the spread of a new virus across China.

The Shanghai Composite index opened down 8 per cent at its lowest level since February 2019. If the losses are sustained, it would be the biggest daily drop since 2015. The yuan opened at its weakest level this year in onshore trade.