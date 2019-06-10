Image Credit: Bloomberg

Beijing: China extended its gold-buying spree, adding to reserves for a sixth straight month, as the ongoing trade war with the US damps growth expectations and boosts demand for a portfolio diversifier.

The People’s Bank of China raised reserves to 61.61 million ounces in May from 61.10 million a month earlier, according to data on Monday. In tonnage terms, last month’s inflow was 15.86 tonnes, following the addition of almost 58 tonnes in the five months to April.

China, the world’s top gold producer and consumer, is facing the prospect of a slowing domestic economy as the Trump administration raised tariffs on Chinese imports and looked to cut off companies such as Huawei Technologies Co. from the US market. The latest PBOC data signal that China has resumed buying at a steady pace after a pause from late 2016 to last December.

“It’s a diversification away from the US dollar, particularly given the trade tensions and the potential technology cold war that’s evolving,” said Bart Melek, global head of commodity strategy at TD Securities. “We have to remember that gold is nobody’s liability.”

Bullion prices have risen for the past three weeks, hitting the highest level since April 2018, as investors seek out havens and traders increase bets that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates following signs of weakness. Spot gold was at $1,335.56 on Monday, after climbing 1.7 per cent in May.

China has previously gone long periods without revealing increases in gold holdings. When the central bank announced a 57 per cent jump in reserves to 53.3 million ounces in mid-2015, it was the first update in six years.