Abu Dhabi: The total capital of public joint-stock companies (PJSCs) in the UAE reached Dh702 billion at the end of 2022, a new report said on Wednesday.
Of this, the share of government companies stood at Dh393 billion, with non-governmental companies at Dh309 billion, according to the Securities and Commodities Authority’s 2022 annual report.
The services sector accounted for the largest share of the total capital of registered PJSCs, with Dh209.8 billion. This was followed by the investment and financial services sector (Dh165.9 billion), energy (Dh129.5 billion), banks (Dh77.7 billion), real estate (Dh33.4 billion), and transportation (Dh32.4 billion).
The industrial sector had a smaller share of the total capital of registered PJSCs, with Dh24.5 billion. Communications, insurance, and consumer goods each had a share of Dh15.6 billion, Dh7.9 billion, and Dh4.9 billion, respectively.
Abu Dhabi had the largest share of the total capital of registered PJSCs, with Dh521 billion. Dubai followed with Dh89 billion.
Of the total capital of registered PJSCs, Dh380.6 billion was for unlisted companies and Dh321.3 billion was for listed companies. Of the listed companies, Dh227.03 billion were listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and Dh94.2 billion were listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM).