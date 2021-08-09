Dubai: The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) announced that the shutdown of 2G (GSM-based) process in the UAE is operating well on schedule. The shutdown of 2G networks over the Etisalat and du networks is scheduled for end 2022. The sale of devices supporting 2G-only will be unavailable from June 2022 in the UAE.
The move comes in light of the need to “direct all capabilities towards adopting and using the latest technologies, which contributes to achieving a comprehensive digital transformation,” the regulator said in a statement.
The aim is to re-direct the resources allocated to 2G to support new generations of mobile networks. TDRA is working in cooperation with service providers to provide advanced networks that meet the users’ current and future requirements.
The UAE was a pioneer in implementing 2G and dates back to 1994. It is still active despite the rollout of a succession of generations, including 5G.