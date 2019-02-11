Dubai: Nasdaq Dubai today announced that Brokerage House Securities (BHS) has been the most active broker by value on the exchange’s equity futures market over the last six months, with a 50 per cent share of trading excluding market-makers.
BHS has also been the most active broker in trading single stock Saudi equity futures since the exchange launched them on January 9, with a share by value, excluding liquidity provisions, of more than 90 per cent.
BHS’ successful activity comes amid an investor awareness campaign launched jointly by Nasdaq Dubai and BHS last year aimed at expanding public understanding of the benefits of equity futures.
“Interest in trading Nasdaq Dubai’s equity futures market is increasing rapidly among our GCC and overseas clients, many of which now include the futures contracts as a key component of their investment portfolio,” Abdul Hadi Al Sadi, managing director of BHS, said in a statement.
“The futures provide them with unique tools to gain exposure to the UAE and Saudi equity markets and we look forward to working on behalf of a growing number of institutional and individual investors who appreciate the flexibility that the exchange’s futures provide.”
The advantages of futures trading include leverage, which magnifies the financial outcome of an investment, and the ability to make gains in both a rising and falling market.
Futures can also be used to hedge existing investments and manage cash flow.