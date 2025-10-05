Bitcoin surges past $125,000, sets new all-time high

Investors flock to digital assets as government shutdown and inflation concerns grow
Dubai: Bitcoin surged to a new record high on Sunday, climbing past the $125,000 mark as investors sought stability amid the US government shutdown.
The world’s largest cryptocurrency hit $125,689, surpassing its previous August peak of around $124,500. Analysts said gains in US stocks and a broader move toward safe-haven assets have also fuelled Bitcoin’s rally, Bloomberg News reported.
Market sentiment has been further boosted by the pro-crypto stance of US President Donald Trump, whose administration has championed digital assets after years of regulatory scepticism. In July, the US House of Representatives passed three major cryptocurrency bills, signalling growing institutional acceptance of the sector.
The shift has helped drive Bitcoin’s renewed momentum, with traders betting on continued inflows as global inflation and currency concerns persist.
