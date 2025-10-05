Bitcoin surges past $125,000, sets new all-time high

The world’s largest cryptocurrency hit $125,689, surpassing its previous August peak of around $124,500. Analysts said gains in US stocks and a broader move toward safe-haven assets have also fuelled Bitcoin’s rally, Bloomberg News reported.

Market sentiment has been further boosted by the pro-crypto stance of US President Donald Trump, whose administration has championed digital assets after years of regulatory scepticism. In July, the US House of Representatives passed three major cryptocurrency bills, signalling growing institutional acceptance of the sector.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.