Dubai: Bahrain’s Investcorp has launched a blockchain technology-focussed fund from its base in Abu Dhabi. The ‘eLydian Lion’, the fund manager says, will be the ‘first dedicated institutional blockchain fund based in the GCC’ and focus on companies leading in blockchain-enabled tech.
“We have a strong track record in technology investment and will bring our institutional expertise and global reach to bear on this fast-growing area of technology,” said Hazem Ben-Gacem, Co-CEO at Investcorp.
The Fund will enable investors gain early exposure in the rapid growth of a blockchain ecosystem. It will mainly invest in early-stage companies operating in areas such as blockchain infrastructure, platforms and exchanges, decentralised finance, and data analytics.
The fund will be handled out of Investcorp’s Abu Dhabi office and investments will be deployed globally.