Dubai: Women-owned alternative asset management firms will be assigned priority by a new partnership between Bahrain’s asset management firm Investcorp and and US-based Xponance, a $12 billion multi-strategy investment firm.
They will home in on “select firms that are believed to have been historically overlooked”. They will provide seeing and funding of strategies put up by these women-owned firms. Investcorp’s Strategic Capital Group’s plan is to be a “long-term strategic partner to mid-sized alternative asset managers”, with a primary focus on ‘general partnerships’ it believes to be well-established.
Xponance’s alternatives platform, XAlts, was established earlier this year to provide direct capital solutions to emerging and diverse alternative managers. It is led by industry veteran Marquette Chester, who joined the firm in February.
Rishi Kapoor, co-CEO of Investcorp, commented: “We understand the critical importance of different perspectives as a driver of thoughtful decision-making and investment success. We are pleased to be partnering with the talented team at Xponance, with their 25-year track record of investing in diverse or woman-owned businesses, to help our investors gain more exposure to such managers.
“This partnership will build on our existing commitment to identifying best-in-class private capital GPs, now with the opportunity for wider exposure to diverse and woman-owned firms.”