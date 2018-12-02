While bullion was weighed down in the second and third quarters by a stronger dollar and rising borrowing costs, the dynamic may now be shifting as doubts build over the Fed’s tightening path in 2019. Beyond the immediate focus of this weekend’s Group of 20 summit — which may roil markets — there are other drivers that favour further gains in bullion including a steady build-up in exchange-traded fund holdings as well as votes of confidence from top banks.