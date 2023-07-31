Abu Dhabi: ADX-listed Aldar Properties has boosted its investment in its education business by acquiring Kent College Dubai and Virginia International Private School Abu Dhabi. The acquisitions add over Dh350 million to the initial Dh1 billion commitment announced in 2022. The capital deployed also marks Aldar Education’s expansion into Bahrain. The expansion increases Aldar Education’s student capacity by over 6,000 seats, with total seats set to reach over 58,000 seats by the academic year 2025-26.
Aldar Education’s acquisition of Kent College Dubai (subject to regulatory approvals) marks its first entry into Dubai. The school has a total capacity of 2,300 pupils. The company has also announced plans to acquire the 1,800-capacity Virginia International Private School in Abu Dhabi, expanding its presence in the nation’s capital.
On the GCC expansion front, Aldar Education said it plans to establish Cranleigh Bahrain, the first school in the country to offer the British International Curriculum when it opens in 2024. The school will be able to accommodate 2,100 students.
Jassem Saleh Busaibe, Chief Executive Officer at Aldar Investment, said: “We made our first entry to Dubai earlier this year, which was a milestone moment for us, and this investment represents another significant step forward as we continue to forge ahead with our expansion plans in the region.” He added: “Through building on our established and growing foothold in the education sector, we aim to ensure that more families can benefit from the quality, innovative education we offer in our schools.”
Cranleigh Bahrain will be a co-educational school following the British International Curriculum for students from Pre-Prep to Year 13.