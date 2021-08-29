Al Seer Marine, an Abu Dhabi-based company fully owned by International Holding Company (IHC), listed Sunday on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) Second Market. Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: Al Seer Marine, an Abu Dhabi-based company fully owned by International Holding Company (IHC), listed Sunday under the ticker ASM on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) Second Market.

Founded in 2002, Al Seer Marine is a leader in marine services in the region, with total assets of AED3.98 billion as at the end of June 2021, 1 billion in paid-in capital and over 1,200 employees.

The company provides vessels construction services, operation, refurbishment, and yacht management to private customers, as well as fulfilling public sector vessels contracts. It currently has 60 vessels catering to private customers and 250 vessels serving government customers.

“Listing on the ADX Second Market marks a considerable milestone for the company and supports our new strategic direction. Al Seer has identified the continued demand for cleaner fuel-burning sources in emerging markets and the need for greater infrastructure as an area of tremendous long-term growth and is rapidly expanding this area of our business,” said Riyadh Al-Kindi, Chairman of Al Seer Marine.

Al Seer Marine is the sixth IHC Group company to list on the ADX, following the successful listings of Palm Sports, Easylease, Zee Stores, Emirates Stallion Group on the Second Market and AlphaDhabi on the Primary Market In less then 8 months.

“We are pleased to welcome Al Seer Marine to our roster of growth companies listed on the ADX. There is no doubt this listing will bring additional diversification. This year, the ADX has seen a significant increase in liquidity, with the combined market capitalization on the main board and the Second Market passing through the AED 1 trillion level. Our dynamic market is well placed to attract further listings, and to further broaden its range of products and services,” said Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa Al Hammadi Chairman of ADX.