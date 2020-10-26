Dubai: The asset management firm Al Mal Capital is all set to launch a real estate investment fund, having received regulator approval. The new entity, Al Mal Capital REIT, will list on Dubai Financial Market in January.
It intends to create a Dh500 million fund, and proceeds will be utilized to invest in a diversified portfolio of income-generating assets backed by long-term lease agreements. The fund's target is to attain annual returns of 7 per cent.
The Fund’s IPO subscription period - with a subscription price of Dh1 - is from November 8 to 19. Khalid Bin Kalban, Chairman of Al Mal Capital, said: “In the current environment, investors are looking for secure long-term attractive returns. Al Mal Capital is confident that the REIT and DFM listing will meet investors’ needs, providing a liquid vehicle to access a sector with strong fundamentals.”