First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) shares gained a strong momentum despite weak opening as renewed buying pushed the stock higher to consolidate near its highest level in five years. FAB shares rose as much as Dh15.40, before closing 2.27 per cent higher at Dh15.34. “First Abu Dhabi Bank’s decision to increase the foreign ownership limit found some interest and boosted the stock and the index to highs,” Issam Kassabieh, Senior Financial Analyst, Menacorp said. Union National Bank closed 0.96 per cent higher at Dh5.25.