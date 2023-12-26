The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) on Tuesday saw two large direct deals executed on the stocks of Eshraq Investments and National Bank of Fujairah (NBF).
The direct deals were executed on 102.3 million shares worth Dh104.3 million.
According to ADX data, the first trade was executed on NBF on 15.2 million shares worth Dh68.7 million at a price of Dh4.5 per share.
The second trade was executed on Eshraq Investments on 87.07 million shares worth Dh35.6 million at a price of Dh0.409 per share.
Large direct deals are trades that are executed outside the order book and do not affect the closing price of the relevant company's stock or the price index. They also do not affect the highest and lowest prices that were executed during the session and during the last 52 weeks.