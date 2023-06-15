Dubai: The ADX-listed Emirates Stallions Group has entered a joint venture with Q Holding for a staff accommodation community on Abu Dhabi’s Reem Island. The ‘Century Village’ will cost Dh320 million to build.
GBH International Contracting is the main contractor for the project while Royal Development Company (RDC) was entrusted as the development management company.
“With the creation of this joint ventue, we aim to meet the diverse housing needs of professionals in different sectors”. said Kayed Khorma, CEO, Emirates Stallions Group.
On completion, the project will cater to around 5,000 staff. “This marks a significant milestone in ESG journey to redefine employee housing standards and create sustainable, holistic communities,” added Khorma.