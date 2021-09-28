Dubai: The Abu Dhabi based Emirates Stallions Group is building a 300-room hotel in Sudan in a joint venture with DAL Group, the largest private sector conglomerate in Sudan. The Dh240 million, 16-storey project will be located in central Khartoum within the wider Al Mogran development.
Launched in 2005, Al Mogran Development will cover 7 million square meters and cost more than $4 billion, making it the “most ambitious real estate scheme” in the country. There will be 44 commercial towers, 18 hotels and 700 apartments. Phase 2 will be residential and cover an area of more than 6 million square meters, including 650 villas, more than 7,000 apartments, an 18-hole golf course and more than 70,000 square meters of retail space.
Listed on ADX, ESG is part of the International Holding company’s portfolio. “We have excellent credentials and experience in developing hotels, and while this is our first hospitality development in Sudan, we have completed similar projects in Africa and Europe over the years,” said Matar Suhail Al Yabhouni Al Dhaheri, Chairman of ESG. “We are pleased to have DAL Group as a partner in this project which will help and support the creation of hundreds of hospitality-related jobs for the local market.”