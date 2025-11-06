ADNOC L&S set to join MSCI Emerging Markets Index, over $200 million passive flows expected

The milestone comes on the back of a successful $317 million secondary offering in August, which raised the company’s free-float to approximately 22% and substantially increased daily trading volumes. The offering was around seven times oversubscribed and priced at Dh5.25 per share. The company cited the tightest discount in the regional sell-down market at 3.33%. With this enhanced liquidity and shareholder base, the listing into MSCI’s benchmark paves the way for broader institutional access.