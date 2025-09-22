Adani Green shares jump 11.87%: What drove the double-digit spike

Company under Indian tycoon Gautam Adani sees dramatic stock price rise on Monday
Adani Green Energy Ltd saw a dramatic surge in its stock price on Monday (September 22, 2025), a massive increase indicating robust investor optimism, driven by the broader sector and market movements favoring renewable energy firms.
The company, under the Adani Group, is India’s leading renewable energy company focused on solar, wind, and hybrid power generation.
The company saw its shares closing up at Rs1,153.00 on Monday — up Rs122.30, or a dramatic 11.87%, in a single trading session.
Today’s Adani Green Ltd shares opened at Rs1,040, then hit a high of Rs1,177, before closing at Rs1,035.85, brining the company’s market cap to Rs1.87 trillion.
Open Price: Rs1,040.00
Day’s High: Rs1,177.55
Day’s Low: Rs1,035.85
Previous Close: Rs1,030.70
Market Cap: Rs1.87 trillion
P/E Ratio: 115.15
52-Week High: Rs2,091.00
52-Week Low: Rs758.00
Dividend Yield: None listed
Adani Green Energy shares started the day at Rs1,040.00 and saw a steady climb, with a strong rally evident in the chart.
The upward momentum persisted throughout the trading session, peaking at Rs1,177.55 before settling at the Rs1,153.00 mark by market close.
This significant jump made it one of the standout performers on the market today.
Such a dramatic increase indicates robust investor optimism, potentially driven by strong company performance, sector news, or broader market movements favouring renewable energy firms.
The company’s high price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 115.15 signals that investors are willing to pay a premium for Adani Green’s growth prospects — a trend common for companies leading the renewable energy transition.
However, the stock is still well below its 52-week high of Rs2,091.00, suggesting there’s substantial room for recovery or future growth after previous volatility.
The combination of Monday’s double-digit gain, a soaring market cap, and high investor interest underlines Adani Green Energy’s prominent role in India’s fast-growing renewable energy sector.
Investors, however, should consider both the rapid gain and the underlying volatility — as reflected by the range between the 52-week high and low — when evaluating future prospects.
Over the 12 months ending September 22, 2025, the stock has declined significantly, reflecting broader market pressures on the Adani Group and sector-specific headwinds.
The share price has fallen by approximately 47-48% during this period, underperforming both the broader Nifty 50 index (which saw a modest 1.53% decline) and the Nifty Energy index (down 17.89%).
This marks a stark contrast to the stock's historical growth, with a 5-year CAGR of around 9.61%, though it aligns with a longer-term 3-year return of just 0.25%.
