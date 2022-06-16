Dubai: Abu Dhabi heavyweights AD Ports Group and National Marine Dredging Company Group (NMDC) will set up a new company for offshore surveys and subsea services in the UAE and the GCC. The new entity’s remit will also extend to select international markets.
The company, Safeen Surveys and Subsea Services, will also offer trenching and dredging support services. The integrated subsea services will include commercial diving services, remotely operated vehicles, and unmanned inspection vessels, along with the provision of customized solutions tailored for offshore operations related to the oil and gas and renewable energy sectors.
“With this agreement in hand and the new joint company rising to meet the needs of the oil and gas and renewable energy sectors, Safeen will deliver exceptional experience and expertise in the marine and diving services for our UAE clients to take advantage of,” said Capt. Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director & Group CEO, AD Ports Group. “This in turn further supports the leadership’s efforts to foster a sustainable, diversified, and knowledge-based economy.”
The agreement confirming the Safeen setup was done by Al Shamisi and Yasser Zaghloul, the Group CEO at National Marine Dredging Group.
The targeted overseas markets will include Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Taiwan, Sudan, Iraq, Mauritania, Mauritius, Guinea, Pakistan, and western India. These are all markets where AD Ports Group or NMDC are active.
“This will without a doubt contribute to NMDC Group’s ongoing growth and expansion strategy as it further strengthens its reputation as a global EPC and marine dredging major,” said Zaghloul. “NMDC Group is a recognised expert in the field with over four decades of experience in providing offshore surveys and subsea services. By combining our expertise with our long-term partner, AD Ports Group, the new company will offer the most advanced and innovative offshore surveys and diving solutions to different types of environments and across wider geographies.”