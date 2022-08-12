Dubai: Abu Dhabi’s non-oil foreign trade reached Dh124 billion in the first-half of 2022, up 12 per cent from the same period in 2021. Exports clocked in 26 per cent growth to Dh49.5 billion.
The re-export activities rose 6 per cent to Dh23.4 billion, while exports within UAE increased 4 per cent to Dh51.5 billion. Normal metals trading grew to Dh24.5 billion from Dh20.1 billion during the same period in 2021.
Trade related to sound and image machinery as well as broadcasting equipment surged 23 per cent to Dh17.9 billion. Trading of pearls, gemstones, and precious metals experienced a 40 per cent jump in value to around Dh17.2 billion.
Trade partners
Trade with Switzerland soared 260 per cent to Dh9.5 billion in the first-half of 2022. Saudi Arabia was Abu Dhabi’s largest trading partner, with the total value of imports and exports rising 3 per cent to Dh28.6 billion.
Trade with US grew 21 per cent to Dh9.3 billion, while China’s contribution to Abu Dhabi’s stood at nearly Dh6 billion, after rising 9 per cent over the last year. Meanwhile, trade with Kuwait grew 12 per cent to Dh5.8 billion.
Rashed Lahej Al Mansoori, Director-General, General Administration of Customs, Abu Dhabi Customs, said, “Abu Dhabi Customs continues to walk steadily towards achieving its vision to be a world-class customs authority.”