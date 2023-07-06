Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi-based AIQ, a joint venture between ADNOC and G42, has become a member of the NVIDIA Inception program, it said in a statement on Thursday. The program, designed to support cutting-edge enterprises, offers technical guidance and assistance to companies involved in artificial intelligence (AI) development.
As a member of the NVIDIA Inception program, AIQ will have access to the latest advancements in AI technology and expertise from NVIDIA. The company will receive technical training through the NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute, ensuring that its team is equipped with the necessary skills to develop innovative AI applications.
Additionally, AIQ will have the opportunity to utilize state-of-the-art NVIDIA hardware and software, enabling them to stay at the forefront of the rapidly evolving AI market.
“Joining NVIDIA Inception will allow us to further optimize our innovative AI solutions with best-in-class infrastructure,” said Omar Al Marzooqi, the CEO of AIQ. “With access to NVIDIA’s unparalleled frameworks, comprehensive training, and deep technical expertise, we will expand our reach to international markets and new horizons in innovation as we continue to provide our customers with advanced solutions to transform the energy sector and other hard-to-abate industries.”
By joining NVIDIA Inception, AIQ becomes part of a global ecosystem of over 14,000 members consisting of like-minded AI innovators and industry experts. This network offers opportunities for collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and exposure to potential partners and investors. Furthermore, AIQ will have access to platforms provided by the program to showcase their pioneering solutions at industry events, enhancing their visibility and market reach.