Dubai: Here’s a chance to invest like a venture capital fund would do – and not have to put up hundreds of thousands of dollars.
The ADGM-licensed FinaMaze has introduced a ‘smartfolio’ that allows investors to mimic what a VC fund would do, but at levels starting from $10,000. The smartfolios track leading VC funds from the region.
This is the first time in the region that a digital wealth manager has offered clients access to a “highly sought-after alternative asset class”. “It was, until today, primarily available to institutional and to accredited investors who can dedicate substantial sums of money into attractive and profitable private market investments,” said a statement. . (The first of these portfolios will be dedicated to a top VC leader in the region, with a proven track record as an early investor in a number of MENA unicorns.)
In the past, FinaMaze had brought out smartfolios linked to cryptocurrencies and the Blockchain. “VCs and private equity funds have always been a highly desired asset class that was confined to the institutional and to accredited investors committing considerable amounts,” said Mehdi Fichtali, the founder and CEO of FinaMaze.
“These non-publicly traded private equity funds invest capital in companies or projects with a long-term view with often decent returns but are virtually unavailable to the five-digit investors.”
FinaMaze is regulated by ADGM’s FSRA and holds a category 3A financial licence.
