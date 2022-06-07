Dubai: Mubadala Investment Co. of Abu Dhabi and EQT X private equity fund will buy the Swedish supply chain solutions firm Envirotainer. Specialising in proprietary temp-controlled solutions for air-transporting biopharmaceuticals, Envirotainer has been valued at 2.8 billion euros.
The new investments will accelerate expansion in Asia-Pacific and help out with stable growth in core markets. Plus, there will be continued rollout of the third-generation Releye containers.
“Envirotainer plays a mission-critical role in the healthcare ecosystem by ensuring the safe and reliable delivery of drugs from pharma companies to hospitals, clinics, and, ultimately, patients,” said Camilla Macapili Languille, Head of Life Sciences at Mubadala. “Their extensive international footprint ideally positions Envirotainer to meet the pharma industry’s growing need for global temperature-controlled distribution and as the undisputed market leader, they are continuing to pioneer developments in the sector with forward-thinking R&D innovation.”
Vaccine airlifts
During the Covid phase, airlifts of vital vaccines was a global priority and saw air-side temperature controlled facilities being readied in double quick time. Managing all of the supply chain pushed entities like Envirotainer into the global limelight. The deal with Mubadala and partner takes this forward.
“The company has a clear purpose of enabling access to life-saving pharmaceuticals and offers reusable solutions with significantly less CO2 emissions compared to traditional solutions,” said Ali Farahani, Partner within EQT Private Equity’s advisory team. “We see significant growth potential remaining and we look forward to partnering with the management team to unlock the full potential together with our partners at Mubadala.”