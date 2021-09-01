Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) announced that it will launch a derivatives market this year by signing an agreement with Nasdaq. Image Credit: ADX

Nasdaq and ADX sign new market technology agreement

Single stock and index futures will provide investors with hedging tools

New York/Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) announced that it will launch a derivatives market this year by signing an agreement with Nasdaq to deliver marketplace technology solutions, including matching, real-time clearing and settlement technology.

ADX is rapidly expanding asset classes and developing new offerings for both regional and international investors. The ADX General Index (ADI) has recently reached 7700 points for the first time, supported by a series of listings and increased participation by international investors. In addition, the index has gained 52 per cent year to date, making it one of the best performing equity indexes in the world.

The exchange plans to launch single stock futures and index futures in the fourth quarter of this year before expanding to a wider range of derivative products. The initiative will further diversify investment avenues and provide investors with hedging tools for effective risk management.

The derivatives market will be accompanied by introducing central counterparty clearing (CCP) to promote clearing efficiency, stability and confidence in the market.

“ADX is on a journey to significantly enhance liquidity and expand market capitalization through our ‘ADX One’ strategy, which provides a clear road map for further development of a vibrant exchange. By deepening our capital markets and increasing the range of innovative products and services, we are supporting the UAE’s strategy for economic diversification, providing growth companies with favorable access to global capital and allowing investors to participate in the UAE’s ambitions,” said Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa Al Hammadi, Chairman of ADX.

Nasdaq's end-to-end market technology powers more than 2,300 companies in 50 countries, spanning the world's financial industry, including capital markets infrastructure operators, market participants, banks, and regulators.

“ADX continues to be an industry leader in innovating and evolving the Middle East’s capital market ecosystem. By leveraging Nasdaq’s robust and flexible technology solutions, ADX can further evolve its endeavors to expand into a leading derivatives marketplace and one of the largest multi-asset marketplaces in the Middle East. We look forward to progressing our technology partnership and supporting ADX in their growth journey,” said Lars Ottersgård, Executive Vice President and Head of Nasdaq Market Technology

The ADX One strategy, launched at the start of 2021, aims to bring a broader offering of products and services to market and invest in state-of-the-art infrastructure in partnership with global market leaders. As of August 2021, ADX has 78 companies listed on its main and Second Market.