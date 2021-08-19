Dubai: The Abu Dhabi Ports’ subsidiary, Offshore Support and Logistics Company, has bought seven support vessels for its offshore marine services fleet. These feature four Anchor Handling Tugs (AHT), a 65-metre landing craft, as well as a supply ship and multipurpose safety standby vessel.
The additions to OFCO’s fleet will extend the new company’s capabilities in providing cost-effective onshore and offshore integrated logistics solutions and subsea services. The fleet expansion marks Abu Dhabi Ports’ venture in the fast growth regional and international offshore logistics.
“Abu Dhabi Ports is taking its strategic move into offshore logistics to new heights, while simultaneously cementing its role as the preferred maritime services provider in the Middle East and beyond,” said Maktoum Al Houqani, Chief Corporate Authority Officer of Abu Dhabi Ports and Chairman of OFCO
Launched in January, OFCO currently serves as one of the largest providers of onshore and offshore integrated logistics solutions and subsea services in the GCC. The company is jointly owned by Allianz Marine & Logistics Services (AMLS) and SAFEEN, Abu Dhabi Ports’ marine services arm
Friedrich Portner, General Manager, OFCO said: “In a short time since the inception, we have been able to swiftly expand the size of our standing fleet and placed ourselves in a position where we can serve large-scale and complex offshore operations.”