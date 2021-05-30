Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange announced the listing of the global medium-term bond program issued by the Abu Dhabi Ports Company, amounting to one billion dollars, in one class, as of Thursday 3 June.
The announcement of listing the bonds came according to a statement published by the market on its website, which included pricing provisions for bonds, based on the decision of the Securities and Commodities Authority Board of Directors regarding the bonds system and the instructions for listing securities on the Abu Dhabi Securities Market.