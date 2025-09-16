GOLD/FOREX
New rules in UAE to protect your sensitive personal information

New Abu Dhabi rules are especially important for sectors like insurance and education

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
1 MIN READ
New rules in UAE to protect your sensitive personal information
Supplied

Dubai: The Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) has introduced new rules under its Data Protection Regulations 2021 to better protect sensitive personal information. The Data Protection Regulations (Substantial Public Interest Conditions) Rules 2025 aim to balance the use of personal data with safeguarding vulnerable individuals.

The rules are especially important for sectors like insurance and education, where handling sensitive information is common. They allow organisations to process certain types of personal data without individual consent when it serves a substantial public interest, such as protecting children or individuals at risk of harm.

What new rules include

  • Insurance use: Companies can process sensitive personal data for insurance purposes if it benefits the public.

  • Clear definitions: Terms like “insurance contract” and “insurance purpose” are now clearly defined for consistency.

  • Protection for at-risk individuals: Guidelines clarify when adults or children may be considered “at risk” and how their data can be handled safely.

  • Safeguards: Ensures personal data is only used responsibly while protecting vulnerable groups.

Rashed Al Blooshi, CEO of ADGM Registration Authority, said:
"ADGM’s data protection framework is built on accountability, transparency, and public trust. These new rules strengthen protection for vulnerable individuals while allowing responsible data use across key sectors."

The changes also support ADGM’s expansion into areas like Al Reem Island, providing a clear, internationally aligned framework for data use while prioritising public safety and trust.

With these updates, ADGM is ensuring that sensitive personal information is handled responsibly, giving residents and businesses confidence that data is protected while still allowing critical services to function efficiently.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
