Dubai: Abu Dhabi National Hotels will be acquiring the 50 per cent stake held by Compass Group International in their joint venture operations in the UAE.
This is part of ‘ADNH’s strategic plan to boost revenues and proft margins from key business segments’, said a statement.
The expected financial returns from the deal – expected to be completed soon – could lead to an additional annual net profit of around Dh100 million.
The UAE JV, ADNH Compass, is rated as the biggest provider of food and manpower services to corporates and organisations. Compass Group, listed on the FTSE, had its best ever revenues of 31 billion pounds in 2023.
More to follow...