Dubai: Abu Dhabi's Investment Office is on a spree, opening offices in eight global hubs. These are in Tel Aviv, New York, San Francisco, Frankfurt, London, Paris, Beijing and Seoul, and done in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED).
This expands ADIO’s reach in key markets "where it is looking to attract innovative businesses to establish and grow in the emirate".
Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of ADDED and ADIO, said: “Abu Dhabi is keen to continue building distinctive strategic economic relations with our international partners by promoting joint investment opportunities and supporting global innovators and companies.
"The representative offices will serve as a bridge between key international markets and the exciting opportunities in some of our economy’s highest potential areas, opening up new areas for cooperation between the domestic private sector and its international counterparts.”
Israel move
It was in September last that ADIO announced plans to establish an office in Tel Aviv. It has partnered with Abu Dhabi-based artificial intelligence and cloud computing company Group 42 (G42) for the move. The co-located office in G42’s recently opened Israel subsidiary will enable "closer collaboration between the two Abu Dhabi entities and accelerate opportunities for tech-focused Israeli companies seeking to expand to the emirate".