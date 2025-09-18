Abu Dhabi, Hong Kong exchanges to boost cross-border market access

Deal marks the latest step in a relationship that began in 2007
Dubai: Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) aimed at expanding collaboration and strengthening capital market connectivity between the UAE and Hong Kong.
The agreement was signed in Hong Kong during the Investopia Global – Hong Kong forum. It was witnessed by Mohammad Alhawi, Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Investment, and Paul Chan Mo-po, Financial Secretary of Hong Kong SAR.
The deal marks the latest step in a relationship that began in 2007 with the signing of the first MoU between the two exchanges.
Market access: The two exchanges will explore dual listings, cross-border financing, and mechanisms to facilitate investment.
Product development: Plans include collaboration on exchange-traded funds (ETFs), ESG-related products, and indices.
Investor engagement: Joint roadshows, seminars, training programs, and investor education initiatives will be organized to raise market visibility.
Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Group CEO of ADX, said the partnership “marks a key step in ADX’s global integration journey,” highlighting opportunities in cross-listings, new product development, and multi-market access.
Bonnie Y Chan, Chief Executive Officer of HKEX, called the arrangement “a significant step in enhancing cross-border market connectivity and facilitating capital flows between Hong Kong and the Middle East.”
The MoU aligns with ADX’s push to broaden its global footprint and deepen liquidity, while HKEX seeks to strengthen its role as a gateway for international capital. The collaboration also reflects both exchanges’ focus on sustainable finance and innovation to meet evolving investor needs.
