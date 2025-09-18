Abu Dhabi, Hong Kong exchanges to boost cross-border market access

The deal marks the latest step in a relationship that began in 2007 with the signing of the first MoU between the two exchanges.

The agreement was signed in Hong Kong during the Investopia Global – Hong Kong forum. It was witnessed by Mohammad Alhawi, Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Investment, and Paul Chan Mo-po, Financial Secretary of Hong Kong SAR.

The MoU aligns with ADX’s push to broaden its global footprint and deepen liquidity, while HKEX seeks to strengthen its role as a gateway for international capital. The collaboration also reflects both exchanges’ focus on sustainable finance and innovation to meet evolving investor needs.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.