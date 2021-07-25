Dubai: Abu Dhabi financial centre ADGM has issued new rules under the Data Protection Regulations (DPR 2021).
To supplement the DPR 2021, the new rules include:
- Data Protection Regulations (Fees) Rules 2021 (DPR Fees Rules)
- Data Protection Regulations (Fines) Rules 2021 (DPR Fines Rules)
To promote orderly integration and compliance, the transition periods for implementation of the DPR 2021, DPR Fees Rules and DPR Fines Rules are applicable:
- For entities registered on or after February 14, 2021: DPR Fees Rules and DPR Fines Rules will apply to these entities from August 14, 2021
- For entities in existence before February 14, 2021: DPR Fees Rules and DPR Fines Rules will apply to these entities from February14, 2022
The ADGM office of data protection will publish a manual to assist ADGM entities in understanding and interpreting the DPR 2021. The guidance will be published on the ADGM Office of Data Protection webpage.