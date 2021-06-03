Here’s a shocker – 57 per cent of the UAE’s workforce are woefully unprepared financially if they were suddenly hit with a critical illness. In these circumstances, they wouldn’t have the financial means for more than three months if the illness forces them to leave their jobs.
And even worse, a quarter of the respondents in the survey say they would not even survive beyond a month financially. The findings further confirm what many have been worrying about of late. That in a year of the COVID-19, many find they don’t have the grip on their finances and future they thought they had.
The poll “shines a light on the average UAE employees’ unpreparedness for critical illness – especially the impact that debilitating illness can have on earnings and financial survival,” says Stuart Shilcock, Head of Sales, Middle East at Friends Provident International, which commissioned the survey. It received responses from over 1,000 UAE employees.
Single people were more confident that they could survive financially for three months compared with either married employees, or employees with kids. And yet, a full 66 per cent of singles believed that they could not survive for three months financially if they fell ill and lost their jobs shows.
This shows “the high level of financial unpreparedness even amongst single people with few dependents,” says Shilcock.