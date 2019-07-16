An internal survey by organisers revealed $179 million worth of business done in 2018

The Gitex Technology Week is all set to return on October 6. The mammoth 5-day event is a one-stop shop for tech glitterati, who converge to showcase and experience the world’s most advanced technology and drive digital transformation.

Take this: According to a survey conducted by the organisers of the show, a staggering $179 million worth of business was secured at Gitex in 2018..

Organised by Dubai World Trade Centre, Gitex Technology Week sets the tone for the future of technology in the region and beyond. As an event, it is highly popular with digital whizzes, IT geeks, technology pioneers, futurists and business heads in equal measure.

This year, for the first time, Gitex Tech Week and Gitex Future Stars will feature a combined conference programme, bringing the best of both worlds – tech titans and startups – in one truly empowering agenda. Brace up as there will be 250 of the biggest tech minds on stage this year, besides some power packed key note sessions. It is believed that there will be 290 plus hours of debating and discussing major trends: 5G, Healthcare, Marketing and more.

With projected spends in the technology sector running into billions of dollars in the coming years, it is not surprising that Gitex Technology Week draws such an unmitigated interest.

In 2019, the four highlighted segments of the show will be Smart Cities, AR and VR, Internet of Things and Smart Manufacturing. It will showcase the world’s most progressive smart cities implementing next generation technologies in infrastructure, bringing to the forefront the strides made in transformative technologies and everything related to the revolutionary Industry 4.0.

Gitex 2019 at a glance

• Exhibition: Experience the biggest breakthroughs, industry applications, products and solutions across 26 show sectors, all under one roof. Last year, over 2600 innovative products and solutions were showcased across the floor

• Conference: Come listen to the pioneers and practitioners redefining every industry, and hear their inspiring stories of pushing the boundaries with their innovative thinking. Last year, 120+ speakers delivered powerful insights and success strategies across 8 sectors.

• Networking: The ultimate place to build your industry connections. Network with C-level executives, influential investors, tech engineers, startup founders and government leaders. In 2018, over 5700 meetings were booked across just 5 days!

• GITEX Future Stars: No tech revolution is complete without startups and GITEX delivers a superstar lineup of global startups in its 4th edition of GITEX Future Stars – the Middle East, North Africa & South Asia’s biggest startup event.

Trends this year

5G, Artificial Intelligence, Future Mobility and GITEX Lifestyle Tech

Why participate in Gitex