Dubai is a well-known business hub, an excellent gateway for entrepreneurs and SMEs to establish business. Individuals, foreign entities and visitors are welcome to launch their trade businesses or professional firms in one of the world’s fastest-growing economies.
Make My Firm is a one-stop solution for entrepreneurs and SMEs to set up a new business within mainland, free zones, and offshore in the UAE. Its aim is to turn your vision into reality with expert advisory services on business set-up.
The brand’s scope of work involves understanding client requirements for business set up in Dubai; analysing the correct legal business activity as per the business module; providing a cost-effective and easy solution with technical and commercial details for business set-up; legal document drafting; company registration; residency visa process; providing office facilities (physical/ non-usage office set-up) as per business needs; and fast-track company formation services with licence issuance in three hours. Make My Firm offers expert services in setting up a licence on VIP basis with the Dubai Economic Department, with all formalities for name reservation, approval and memorandum signature and the licence issuance can be completed in three hours.
Make My Firm’s expert team offers deep knowledge about set-up advisory services that cater to all your requirements as per your business set-up needs.
Make My Firm also offers free consultancy sessions with its business set-up experts on prior booking basis and it is glad to offer assistance on the right legal guidance as per the legal and commercial framework in Dubai, before investing in a new venture.
The Dubai market is booming and it’s a good time to start business in the emirate, with affordable office space, lower cost of living, and easy business licence process on tap. Make My Firm wishes all success and growth to newcomers and start-ups and invites them for a free consultation session.