Maersk Kanoo UAE, an integrator of container logistics, on Wednesday signed an agreement with Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza) to set up its first Warehousing & Distribution (W&D) facility in the UAE. Image Credit:

Dubai: Maersk Kanoo UAE, an integrator of container logistics, on Wednesday signed an agreement with DP World’s leading trade and logistics hub, Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza) to set up its first Warehousing & Distribution (W&D) facility in the UAE.

The agreement was signed by Christopher Cook, Managing Director, Maersk UAE and Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO & Managing Director, DP World – UAE Region & Jafza, today at Maersk West & Central Asia regional headquarter in Dubai. The 10,000 square meter facility will be located within Jafza in Dubai.

Ocean shipping and inbound logistics & distribution have traditionally been shared amongst multiple stakeholders in the region, resulting in complex logistical requirements. With its new W&D facility, Maersk is taking an important step towards building an integrated solution for its customers wherein the customers will get single window access to multiple logistics requirements, not only for the goods flowing in and out of UAE but also to other Middle Eastern countries who use Dubai as a gateway to global trade.

Simplifying supply chains

“At Maersk, we are committed to connect and simplify our customers’ supply chains. And in today’s times, adding flexibility to their supply chains has become more crucial than ever. I am excited that we are taking a solid step in this direction with the announcement of our first W&D facility in the UAE,” said Cook.

Maersk’s new W&D facility in Dubai will be an addition to the existing global footprint of over 250 warehouses that cover 1.5 million square meter across 50 countries. The facility will offer a total storage capacity of 80,000 cubic meter and cater to various types of goods across sectors such as petrochemical, retail & lifestyle, fast moving consumer goods (FMCG), technology and automotive amongst others.

“We are proud to welcome Maersk, DP World’s longstanding partner in trade, to set up their first Warehousing & Distribution facility of UAE in Jafza. Our incredible infrastructure combined with proximity to different operations and businesses lays the right foundation for a setup that Maersk has envisaged for its growth ambitions in the UAE. Combined with the strength of Jebel Ali Port, Jafza creates the ideal multimodal trade and logistics hub in the region, connecting businesses to more than 3.5 billion consumers,” said Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO & Managing Director, DP World – UAE Region & Jafza.

Strategic location

The facility is strategically located with not only a close link to seaport operations but also to the Al Maktoum Airport. This will allow the facility to serve consumers requiring air cross-docking and those moving less-than-container-load (LCL) cargo as well.

The Maersk W&D facility will be powered by state-of-the-art warehouse management system that implements modern technologies and digital solutions for efficient inventory management, track & trace at unit-level and offers rich dashboards for higher visibility and deeper insights. For example, with advanced solutions for expiry date management, wastages in FMCG can be brought down to zero, thus building a cost competitive edge for Maersk’s customers.

“Our customers deserve solutions that add value and create efficiencies to their supply chains. With our state-of-the-art W&D facility, I am confident that we are poised well to take on this responsibility,” said Cook.