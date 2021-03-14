Image Credit: Supplied

The importance of UAE’s cross-border payments industry as an essential service has never been more pronounced than in recent months. The ongoing health crisis and the resulting global restrictions have led to the payments industry playing a crucial link in helping millions of expats in the country support their families back home. LuLu International Exchange – UAE’s leading payments provider offering cross-border remittances and currency exchange services, has taken all the positive steps to serve this need better.

Being on an expansionary mode in 2021, the company has been mindful of its financial inclusion goals, adding new branches in several underserved locations across the country.

The company has already opened five new branches in the UAE this year, and its 80th branch at Ajman Industrial Area, which opened to the public today, reaffirms the company’s commitment to deliver reliable, seamless and accessible financial services to the people of UAE.

The new branch is the 231st Global Branch of LuLu Financial Group worldwide and will cater to the various businesses and residents that comprise one of Ajman’s most commercially active regions.

Speaking on the new branch’s opening, Mr. Adeeb Ahamed, Managing Director of LuLu Financial Group, congratulated the team and said, “We are happy to bring our brand of qualitative financial services across the length and breadth of the UAE, in a systematic and planned manner. The Ajman Industrial Area is a prominent location in the emirate, and we foresee the new branch taking on the role of a customer engagement center to help our customers transition to our superior digital services without much hassle and discover the many benefits we offer to make their lives easier.”

LuLu International Exchange, which was founded in 2009, was recently declared as one of the top exchange houses in the UAE by Forbes Middle East. The company presently provides offerings such as remittances, foreign currency exchange, WPS, banknotes and value-added services. The company also recently rolled out LuLu Premier, a personalized service for HNI and corporate customers.

The ISO:9001 certified company is a part of LuLu Financial Group, which has 231 branches in 11 countries across the world. The Group has a reputation for providing the highest quality service to consumers looking to conduct their daily cross-border transactions at the most competitive rates.

LuLu Exchange has strategic partnerships with global payment networks and caters to countries world over with direct online remittance arrangements from the UAE.