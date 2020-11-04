Adeeb Ahamed, MD, LuLu Exchange & Secretary, FERG Image Credit: Supplied

Please share a short brief on your brand’s association with the Central Bank of the UAE.

Lulu International Exchange is licensed and regulated by the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE). As such, the association we have with regulators is of prime importance. The company started its journey in the UAE remittances and money exchange business, entering the market in 2009, and has over the years expanded to 74 branches in the country with an additional 150+ branches in 9 other countries under the banner of the LuLu Financial Group.

As one of the premium money exchange houses in the UAE and the greater Middle East, how has your brand helped the country’s burgeoning remittance sector to thrive over the years?

Over the last 10 years, LuLu International Exchange has introduced several innovations in the payments sector, including the launch of its proprietary payments app, LuLu Money. The latest innovation has seen the company activate salary cards as a payment option on the app and move to a cloud-based system for better customer service and security. Today, LuLu International Exchange is one of the few homegrown companies to venture outside the UAE, operating a total of 220 branches in 10 countries, in the Middle East, Indian sub-continent and APAC markets.

